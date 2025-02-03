3.43 RUB
3.43 USD
3.51 EUR
Shved: There are still about 100 mass grave sites from Great Patriotic War in Belarus
Excavations will continue in Belarus as part of the case on the genocide of the Belarusian people. As the Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved said in an interview with the First News Channel, today there are still about 100 mass grave sites of civilians from the Great Patriotic War in Belarus.
Andrei Shved:
"Inspection of the site of mass extermination of people is not just excavation work. We need to determine the boundaries, we need sappers to conduct an examination, because in many such places we find unexploded ordnance. These beasts finished off people there - they threw grenades and other objects right into the graves. And we must protect those who work at the excavation site."
Another punisher in the case on the genocide of the Belarusian people will be tried in Minsk on February 6. The accused Semen Serafimovich was involved in the death of more than 4 thousand people during the German occupation. The case has 30 volumes and involves 54 witnesses.