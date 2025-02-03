Shved: There are still about 100 mass grave sites from Great Patriotic War in Belarus

Excavations will continue in Belarus as part of the case on the genocide of the Belarusian people. As the Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved said in an interview with the First News Channel, today there are still about 100 mass grave sites of civilians from the Great Patriotic War in Belarus.

Andrei Shved:

"Inspection of the site of mass extermination of people is not just excavation work. We need to determine the boundaries, we need sappers to conduct an examination, because in many such places we find unexploded ordnance. These beasts finished off people there - they threw grenades and other objects right into the graves. And we must protect those who work at the excavation site."