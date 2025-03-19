Since March 20 foreign citizens can enter Belarus with E-visa

Starting from March 20, 2025 foreign citizens are able to enter Belarus using the E-visa, BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

This possibility is provided by the Government decree as of December 16, 2024 No. 953 amending the Visa regulations of the Republic of Belarus.

This option is available to the holders of ordinary passports of 67 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom and other states.

An E-visa is a single-entry individual visa issued for a period not exceeding 30 days. Depending on the purpose of travel to Belarus the following entry e-visas are provided for: for a business trip; participation in sporting, cultural, scientific, educational events and internships; private affairs; tourism.

E-visas are issued automatically without applying to a foreign mission of the Republic of Belarus and without providing any visa support documents.

E-visa consular fee doesn’t differ from a consular fee for a traditional visa placed in the passport. In addition to a consular fee, an internet-acquiring and service fee of EUR 6.00 is charged. To obtain such a visa, a foreigner shall create a personal account on the website "Е-Pasluga" (including the mobile application "Е-Pasluga") and submit a visa application, choosing a corresponding service - service code 3.04.01, service name "E-visa issuance". An e-visa application is considered within seven calendar days.

Upon entering the Republic of Belarus and during the stay in the country foreigners are obliged to present a copy of the E-visa in electronic form or its hard copy at the request of authorities.

Entry to the Republic of Belarus with an e-visa is possible through all international checkpoints (road and rail checkpoints, through the checkpoints "Minsk National Airport", "Airport Brest", "Airport Gomel", "Airport Grodno", "Airport Mogilev", "Airport Vitebsk").

Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that all previously introduced visa-free regimes are also retained!

List of countries whose citizens can obtain e-visas:

1. Andorra;

2. Antigua and Barbuda;

3. Australia;

4. Austria;

5. Bahrain;

6. Barbados;

7. Belgium;

8. Bolivia;

9. Bosnia and Herzegovina;

10. Bulgaria;

11. Canada;

12. Chile;

13. Colombia;

14. Croatia;

15. Cyprus;

16. Czech Republic;

17. Denmark;

18. Dominica;

19. El Salvador;

20. Estonia**;

21. Finland;

22. France;

23. Germany;

24. UK;

25. Greece;

26. Hungary;

27. Iceland;

28. Indonesia;

29. Ireland;

30. Italy;

31. Japan;

32. Korea;

33. Kuwait;

34. Latvia*;

35. Liechtenstein;

36. Lithuania;

37. Luxembourg;

38. Malaysia;

39. Malta;

40. Mexico;

41. Micronesia;

42. Monaco;

43. Netherlands;

44. New Zealand;

45. North Macedonia;

46. Norway;

47. Oman;

48. Panama;

49. Paraguay;

50. Peru;

51. Poland;

52. Portugal;

53. Romania;

54. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

55. San Marino;

56. Saudi Arabia;

57. Seychelles;

58. Singapore;

59. Slovakia;

60. Slovenia;

61. Spain;

62. Sweden;

63. Switzerland;

64. USA;

65. Uruguay;

66. Vanuatu;

67. Vatican.

(* Including non-citizens of Latvia.

** Including stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia).

To pay for the e-visa fee, applicants can use bank cards of the Visa International or Masterсard Worldwide payment systems.

The consular fee is:

• 35 euros - for citizens of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, as well as stateless persons residing in Estonia, and non-citizens of Latvia;

• 60 euros - for citizens of other states;

• 0 euro (free of charge) - for citizens of Japan;

• 0 euro (free of charge) - for citizens of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden under the age of twelve;

• 0 euro (free of charge) - for citizens of other states, non-citizens of Latvia and stateless persons permanently residing in Estonia under the age of fourteen.