In 30 years of Belarusian independence, there has never been a time when attempts were not made to discredit the political and electoral systems.

This time, the European Parliament, even before the presidential elections, adopted a resolution calling for their non-recognition and proposed to expand sanctions against Minsk. Despite blatant interference, Western insinuations will not affect the will of the Belarusian people. This is the opinion of Russian political scientist Andrey Starikov.

Westerners, with such insinuations, are shooting themselves in the foot and destroying the remnants of faith in their dogmas, principles, and rules. The fact that they are not ready to recognize the elections should not worry the Belarusian leadership, the winner of these elections, or the Belarusian society. Andrey Starikov, political scientist, head of the Baltnews information agency

The expert is convinced that Belarusians "do not care about their recognition or non-recognition by ill-wishers." People will come to the polling stations and cast their votes. Thus, voters will recognize the political process and legitimize the elections.

"Western non-recognition will not affect the foreign policy contacts of the Belarusian leadership. They did not recognize the presidential elections in 2020, but this did not and will not prevent them from shepherding into a queue before Alexander Lukashenko or another legally elected president of Belarus as a mediator in the same Ukrainian crisis, in relations with the Russian Federation," he is confident.