State Border Committee informed how many Ukrainians arrived in Belarus since February 24, 2022
Over 322 thousand citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Belarus, BelTA informs with reference to the State Border Committee.
Since February 24, 2022, 322,429 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Belarus from the Ukrainian territory: through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border - 15,994, in transit through Poland - 237,558, through Lithuania - 61,884, through Latvia - 6,993.
From the beginning of 2025, 10,350 citizens of Ukraine have entered our country: through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border - 8, in transit through Poland - 8,154, through Lithuania - 2,068, through Latvia - 120.