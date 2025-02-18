State Border Committee of Belarus: 810 units of cargo transport are waiting to enter EU

According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, February 19, as of 12:00 p.m., 810 units of cargo transport are waiting to enter the EU.

Within 24 hours, the queue of vehicles in front of Polish checkpoint Kukuryki (Kozlovichi from the Belarusian side), which is accessible for trucks, grew from 70 to 270 units. Polish control services admitted to pass into their territory for just 50% of trucks.

At the border with Lithuania in Kamenny Log - 370 heavy trucks are waiting for their turn. In other words, Lithuania has processed only 10% of the standard number of vehicles.