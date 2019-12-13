PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
State Border Committee: Over 112 thousand Ukrainians enter Belarus in 2024

Belarus is becoming more and more attractive to its neighbors. There is no end to the flow of transit of foreigners to us.

According to the State Border Committee, more than 112 thousand Ukrainians entered our country in 2024 alone. And about 260 thousand Ukrainian citizens have visited Belarus since February 2022.

