Sustainable Development Goals - What strategy will Belarus pursue until 2040?

Photo BELTA

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko spoke about the main goals envisaged by the draft National Sustainable Development Strategy of Belarus until 2040 during a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Ministers, BELTA reports.

"The Ministry of Economy has submitted for consideration the draft National Sustainable Development Strategy of Belarus until 2040, as required by law. Work on this document has been underway since 2023. An interdepartmental working group was formed for these purposes. The strategy submitted for consideration will serve as the basis for the socio-economic development program for the next five-year period, the concept of which will be reviewed a little later, tentatively in April," Roman Golovchenko noted.

He also spoke about what the draft strategy is. "It defines the country's development directions over a 15-year horizon and the points of resource concentration to achieve the intended goals. This document should simultaneously ensure the national security of the state and create conditions for sustainable development and the achievement of high living standards for the population. I propose to evaluate this document from these positions," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the world today is moving along the path of deglobalization and trade wars, markets are closing. Protectionism is becoming the dominant strategy. New blocs are being created that are actively forming their own standards and rules, introducing the foundations for the development of their own technologies.

"Considering the structure of our economy, it becomes obvious that the key for us is the accelerated development of the innovation sphere, the introduction of digital technologies in all spheres of the state's life. Because it is no longer very possible to respond to global challenges (existing and those that will arise in the near future) with traditional measures. In fact, a comprehensive transformation is required not only of the economy, but also of thinking, which is based on the use of big data management models, artificial intelligence, neural networks, additive technologies, and so on.

Accordingly, a revision of approaches to training personnel for the new economy is also required. In this regard, I would like to hear separately what long-term approaches to the formation of an intellectual economy are laid down in the draft strategy. Are they sufficient to reach the required level of competitiveness and ensure sustainable and high-quality development?" the head of the Belarusian government asked.

According to him, there are other areas of work that are on the agenda, are of global importance and require close attention. "They are not new. These are issues of demography, environment and resource balance. How will we stabilize the population, ensure sustainable demographic development? What measures will be taken to implement the concept of active longevity and the development of the so-called silver economy? That is, an economy focused on a certain share of elderly people in society. The target guidelines in the environmental sphere should be the widespread introduction of the principles of a circular economy and the development of green infrastructure," Roman Golovchenko emphasized.

The draft programs and strategies provide indicators that are planned to be achieved by 2040. "The figures are quite ambitious - the growth of gross domestic product, investment and exports by almost two times, the share of the digital economy by three times, the share of high-tech industries by up to 50%, life expectancy by up to 80.5 years," the Prime Minister listed.