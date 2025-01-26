Brussels and European media lie about Belarus and the processes within the country. Media and politicians there are corrupt. This opinion was shared by a Swiss observer at one of the polling stations in Minsk.

Eric Weber, International Observer (Switzerland):

"The EU and the European Commission are criminal. They report false information, all of this is propaganda. Neighbors should not live like this. Switzerland is not part of the European Union, so we distance ourselves from such statements. I worked for the newspaper BILD, the major one in Europe, with a circulation of 6 million copies. My contract explicitly stated that I should not speak ill of the USA or Israel."