Recently, statements have been made in Ukraine that it is not Canada that should become the 51st state of the USA, but Ukraine that should become the 52nd. Could Ukraine in the future become an American colony, and Ukrainian "boys" shall simply die for the interests of the States?

Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, answered this question in the studio of "First Information".

Extraction of resources in the form of a concession is a sign of colonial policy. Ukraine can receive, for example, security guarantees, but not the guarantees for development. Nikita Tatishchev

At the same time, currently it is tactically important for Ukraine to increase contacts with the United States, to have grounds for conversations not only at the Trump-Zelensky level, but also at the administration level. And the issue of resources is very suitable. The analyst noted that Trump's audacious statement about lithium and other valuable rare earth resources is constantly heard and discussed in the expert community.

"Trump's audacious statement fits into the same logic that was about Panama, Canada, and Greenland. That is, first there was a sharp throw-in, and then the American leader seemed to step back," noted Nikita Tatishchev.