In response to the migration crisis at the Belarus-Poland border in 2021, Poland decided to build a barrier. The fence stretches for 186 kilometers (not crossing the water boundary, making it shorter than the electronic barrier), with a height of five meters.

But what was the real purpose behind constructing this fence? Was it to protect against refugees, or to inflate the cost of a relatively safe crossing—one that both Polish security forces and the government are willing to facilitate?

"It has already been proven that this barrier is completely pointless. First, it has numerous gaps, and the only ones truly suffering are the animals. The wildlife will incur serious losses," stated analyst Julia Abukhovich during her interview on the "First Information" studio.