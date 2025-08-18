3.70 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
They Were Shocked" — What Displeased U.S. Liberal Establishment in Putin-Trump Negotiations
Upon arriving in Alaska for talks, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump approached each other along the red carpet—a route previously traversed by Ukrainian President Zelensky. But why are the Putin-Trump negotiations considered an entirely different encounter, a completely different conversation? This question was analyzed by Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the Belarusian National Assembly.
The expert immediately emphasized that Donald Trump is an unconventional politician. The meeting between him and Vladimir Putin took place at the highest level. This was not merely about the red carpet; it marked the first time in the history of U.S.-Russia relations that the Russian president and the American president traveled together in the same presidential limousine to hold negotiations.
"Moreover, the two leaders communicated without interpreters, which is also a significant detail. Such direct contact indicates a very high level of trust between the presidents of these two great nuclear powers. Incidentally, this situation did not sit well with parts of the liberal Western political establishment, both in the United States and in the European Union. They experienced genuine shock upon witnessing this," Dyachenko stated.