MILEX-2025 in Minsk showcases the finest achievements in military science, drawing the attention of arms industry representatives from many countries around the world. In 2025, the exhibition features 150 Belarusian companies, participants from five other nations, and official delegations from nearly 30 countries. The event’s business program encompasses discussions on a broad spectrum of pressing issues facing the defense industry and the scientific community.

On May 23rd, the agenda remains just as intense as in previous days, with ongoing bilateral meetings between foreign delegation leaders. For Belarus’s State Military-Industrial Committee head, Dmitry Pantus, the third day of MILEX-2025 commenced with a meeting with a representative of the Angolan armed forces. The sides discussed current and prospective projects for both countries and identified growth points to strengthen Belarus’s position in the Angolan arms market.

Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus:

"I want to highlight that many representatives from African countries are present at the exhibition. Yesterday and today, we met with official delegations from Central and Southern Africa. These have been very fruitful negotiations. We continue to actively promote our products in this region. The range of signed contracts demonstrates interest across all areas of our defense industry—from air defense systems and weaponry to communications and automation of control systems. The total value of signed contracts today has already exceeded 250 million dollars. I believe we will break the record set at the previous MILEX."

The exhibition has been simply magnificent. As a former military translator and student at an institute of foreign languages, I find this especially interesting. One of the attendees shared her impressions: "We were most impressed by the first Belarusian drone, 'Julietta'."

Yevgeny Pchelnikov, representative of the NGO "Kilowatt," added:

"People from very diverse backgrounds approach us—from the youngest children to high-ranking officials. They come from different countries, including Nigeria, Pakistan, and Iran. Everyone is interested. We showcase our active stations and backpacks, which are mainly used by assault squads. They help protect soldiers from drone threats."

On May 23rd, a meeting of the Coordinating Council of the CSTO authorized bodies also took place—an important step in advancing collective security and defense cooperation.

It’s worth noting that the exhibition features the participation of 150 organizations from Belarus, Russia, China, Iran, India, and Pakistan. Over 750 new military developments and innovations are being showcased—from cybersecurity to missile systems, all from Belarus alone.