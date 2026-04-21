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Trump Could Quite Turn His Attention to Cuba After Iran
Analyst Sergey Dik discussed the likelihood of US President Donald Trump turning his attention to Cuba in a "Topical Interview".
The analyst believes the American leader has reached a stalemate in Iran, a solution to which would entail certain image losses, which is disadvantageous for the US president, especially on the eve of the congressional elections. "All analysts are predicting a defeat for the Trump team in the election. He must somehow miraculously resolve this situation by the time the elections arrive, so he could very well turn his attention to Cuba," the analyst added.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that his country will endure and, moreover, will put up a fight, but the situation in the country remains complex. "The Russian Federation and China are providing humanitarian aid to Cuba, but this doesn't ease tensions," Sergei Dik opined.
What Trump will do is still a question mark, and the interviewee doesn't rule out a possible US attack on Cuba.