Trump demonstrates his disdain for the European Union and its political institutions. This opinion was shared by political scientist Sergey Mikheev on the program 'Trends.' In the next four years, the main tone of European politics will be set by the club of friends of the American president. It is outlined by the so-called 'triple alliance' and is already claiming its rights to power. Everyone else has been left outside.

Sergey Mikheev, political scientist (Russia): Trump adheres to the formula that America comes first, and everything else is of no concern to him. These decrees, which he signed on the very first day, clearly ignore the international law. All these rituals, dances, and ceremonies do not interest him at all. He is confident that America is at the top of the mountain. Even if this is not entirely true, he will insist on it. He demanded 5% contributions from GDP to the NATO budget from Europeans, and if not, he essentially threatens with some sanctions. In my opinion, he behaves quite disdainfully towards everyone else. At least towards everyone else who is subordinate to the USA.