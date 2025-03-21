U.S. Special Envoy Kit Kellogg has announced that the United States intends to organize indirect negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Saudi Arabia. Are these steps toward peace, or are they merely rhetorical gestures? Let's delve deeper in this authorial column, "The Mendeleva's Table."

On March 18, the phone conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States lasted an unprecedented two and a half hours. By that time, numerous contradictions had already accumulated. Just the day before, Bloomberg agency sources warned that Russia would insist on halting arms supplies to Ukraine during a ceasefire proposed earlier by Trump. Following the call, the Kremlin's press service emphasized that a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kiev was a key condition to prevent further escalation of the conflict. Therefore, Trump's subsequent comment, which appeared online a few hours later, was at least surprising.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"No, we didn't talk about aid. In fact, we didn't talk about aid at all. We discussed many things, but military assistance was not on the table."

According to a statement from the White House, both leaders agreed that the conflict in Ukraine must end with a sustainable peace. Analysts pointed to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the most pressing issue.

Steve Samarin, Political Scientist (U.S.):

"Of course, how these 30 days will be utilized is also very important. If during these 30 days Ukraine continues to be armed, then the ceasefire loses all meaning. It won't just fail to stop the conflict; it could prolong it for many years."

In this regard, the first step was taken: Vladimir Putin supported Donald Trump's idea for a mutual 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. The White House, in turn, backed the Russian leader's proposal for hockey matches between the NHL and KHL. The conversation has garnered worldwide attention. British military analyst Michael Clarke noted: "There's an old saying in diplomatic circles: 'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu.' And believe me, Ukraine is on the menu." Meanwhile, the French press hinted that the outcomes of the negotiations fell short of expectations, stating: "The mountain gave birth to a mouse."

However, it is essential to understand that not all details—especially at this intermediate stage of the global negotiation process—will be disclosed. The fact that these discussions took place and that feedback from both sides has been positive is already a sign of progress. But can we say that dialogue is improving? Are all parties truly prepared for it?

The day after the historic call that connected the Kremlin and the White House, Trump spoke with Zelensky. Following that call, the White House spokesperson disclosed that the U.S. president was trying to bring Kiev and Moscow "to a common denominator" and also proposed "American ownership" of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which would serve as "the best protection" for them.

The latest information appears to have reached Europe. During an online briefing with journalists, Zelensky received a call from Macron. The French president announced the placement of nuclear weapons near Germany, stating that Paris would "increase and expedite" orders for Rafale jets in light of the geopolitical "turning point." The European Union continues to consciously fuel the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Yet even among them are those who understand that there is no military solution to the situation.

Victor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"There is one simple mission that the European Union must fulfill: to support Trump in his efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. That's what we should do. Nothing more".

Donald Trump, while talking to a journalist, walked over to his desk and pressed the red button. It turned out that it was for ordering a diet cola.