The heads of the military staffs of the UK and France convened in Kiev to discuss the potential deployment of forces in Ukraine. The meeting included the chief of the local General Staff and focused on the structure, size, and composition of the foreign contingent.

The discussions are set to continue on Thursday, April 10, during meetings between the British Defense Minister and his counterparts from countries within the so-called coalition of willing nations, which London claims will bring together 30 countries.

However, UK's ambitious plans appear questionable following statements from NATO's Secretary General regarding the alliance's lag behind Russia in military production. Mark Rutte noted that NATO countries produce the same amount of ammunition in a year as Russia does in just three months.