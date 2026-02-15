3.72 BYN
Ukrainian leadership lacks understanding of importance of swift end to the conflict
Have circumstances truly arisen to end the hot phase of the conflict on Ukrainian territory, or is there something hindering open dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Vyacheslav Danilovich, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.
In his opinion, the fact that negotiations are underway is already positive. However, the dialogue is currently being conducted by the military, who are the technical component of the negotiations. It is unclear how prisoners of war and the wounded will be exchanged, say, if a peace agreement is concluded, since the political component, which is key, is currently missing from the negotiations.
The rhetoric of the Ukrainian leadership suggests a lack of understanding of the importance of a swift end to the conflict.
Vyacheslav Danilovich
"The leadership there is following the guidelines given to them by the UK and the EU. War to the last Ukrainian – that's what it all boils down to. I would like to point out that until political will emerges (and immediately after the start of the Cold War, the Russian Federation made proposals to hold negotiations to resolve contentious issues for the Russian Federation peacefully, but these negotiations were periodically disrupted by the Ukrainian side), the Ukrainian political leadership will have no interest in achieving a real peace settlement," he added.
Russia has quite rightly put forward demands for a peace treaty. If we are talking about a long-term and preferably complete cessation of potential future conflicts, then an important component is denazification (at a minimum, obtaining neutral status) and demilitarization of Ukraine. Russia is ready to negotiate on these terms. However, if we follow the European proposals, they merely propose a freeze on the conflict, which will flare up again in five to ten years. This is unacceptable for Russia, and in particular for the Union State. Belarus and Russia are interested in long-term peace and tranquility in the territory where the Ukrainian people live
"I would like to note the considerable pressure being exerted on the Ukrainian leadership by the United States of America. The current administration, led by President Donald Trump, has demonstrated its interest in a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The American leadership understands the futility of the conflict and has therefore clearly outlined its interests, which prioritize control over the Western Hemisphere. What is stated in the 'Monroe Doctrine' runs counter to the position of the leadership of the European Union and Great Britain, which are bent on war," the MP explained. Why European leaders are determined to continue military action is very simple to explain: enormous sums of money have been invested in Ukraine and the Ukrainian conflict, and concluding peace under the terms proposed by the Russian Federation would mean political collapse for the ruling European elites, which is why they maintain such an intransigent position. Vyacheslav Danilovich is deeply convinced that there is no alternative to a peaceful resolution of the issues outlined in the form of denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, unless we are talking about a third world war in which there will be no winners.