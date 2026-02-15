Have circumstances truly arisen to end the hot phase of the conflict on Ukrainian territory, or is there something hindering open dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Vyacheslav Danilovich, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

In his opinion, the fact that negotiations are underway is already positive. However, the dialogue is currently being conducted by the military, who are the technical component of the negotiations. It is unclear how prisoners of war and the wounded will be exchanged, say, if a peace agreement is concluded, since the political component, which is key, is currently missing from the negotiations.

The rhetoric of the Ukrainian leadership suggests a lack of understanding of the importance of a swift end to the conflict.

Vyacheslav Danilovich

"The leadership there is following the guidelines given to them by the UK and the EU. War to the last Ukrainian – that's what it all boils down to. I would like to point out that until political will emerges (and immediately after the start of the Cold War, the Russian Federation made proposals to hold negotiations to resolve contentious issues for the Russian Federation peacefully, but these negotiations were periodically disrupted by the Ukrainian side), the Ukrainian political leadership will have no interest in achieving a real peace settlement," he added.

Russia has quite rightly put forward demands for a peace treaty. If we are talking about a long-term and preferably complete cessation of potential future conflicts, then an important component is denazification (at a minimum, obtaining neutral status) and demilitarization of Ukraine. Russia is ready to negotiate on these terms. However, if we follow the European proposals, they merely propose a freeze on the conflict, which will flare up again in five to ten years. This is unacceptable for Russia, and in particular for the Union State. Belarus and Russia are interested in long-term peace and tranquility in the territory where the Ukrainian people live