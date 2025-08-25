Ukrainian Politician: Negotiations on Ukraine Began in Minsk and Should Continue There

Before the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Alaska on August 15, 2025, the American leader called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to not only thank him for assisting in organizing the summit but also to discuss Ukraine.

According to the politician, Belarus and specifically Alexander Lukashenko have played an important role since the beginning of the tragedy that started in 2014. “The Belarusian leader took on this responsibility and over time only proved his unwavering commitment through his ideas, mission, significance, work, example, country, and achievements. I believe that negotiations regarding this tragic chapter of Ukraine began in Minsk, and therefore, they should continue there. The final negotiations on Ukraine will take place in Minsk. So, no matter how much you twist or turn, or whether you travel or not, everyone will meet in the Belarusian capital when it comes to real peace talks,” stated Artem Dmitruk.