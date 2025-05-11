The Ukrainian regime currently requires a pause, as it is experiencing failures across all fronts and directions. This opinion was shared by political analyst Yury Voznesensky.

Commenting on Kiev’s demands for a 30-day ceasefire, Voznesensky reiterated that it is clear to everyone what the real purpose of this request is.

“There is a failure across the entire front, in all directions. Zaporozhye, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka—everywhere there is a setback. Naturally, setbacks are also occurring in the territories bordering Kursk Region, because the President of the Russian Federation has instructed the military to establish a corresponding buffer zone there. Nearly 100 square kilometers in the Sumy region are already under Russian control. Therefore, they are in dire need of a ceasefire. Ukrainian authorities and their international handlers need this time to regroup and rearm,” the analyst emphasized.

They do not hide the fact that they continue to supply weapons—so, how can this be considered a ceasefire? the expert pointed out.