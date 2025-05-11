3.67 BYN
Ukrainian Regime Needs a Breather Because It Is Failing on All Fronts
The Ukrainian regime currently requires a pause, as it is experiencing failures across all fronts and directions. This opinion was shared by political analyst Yury Voznesensky.
Commenting on Kiev’s demands for a 30-day ceasefire, Voznesensky reiterated that it is clear to everyone what the real purpose of this request is.
“There is a failure across the entire front, in all directions. Zaporozhye, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka—everywhere there is a setback. Naturally, setbacks are also occurring in the territories bordering Kursk Region, because the President of the Russian Federation has instructed the military to establish a corresponding buffer zone there. Nearly 100 square kilometers in the Sumy region are already under Russian control. Therefore, they are in dire need of a ceasefire. Ukrainian authorities and their international handlers need this time to regroup and rearm,” the analyst emphasized.
They do not hide the fact that they continue to supply weapons—so, how can this be considered a ceasefire? the expert pointed out.
“In this context, I must again emphasize that they probably misread the transcript of the Russian President’s speech. First negotiations, then a ceasefire—this is the sequence we support. From our perspective, we back the Russian side because such an aggressive, belligerent regime at our southern borders is a serious threat. Unfortunately, we see that the Ukrainian regime makes no real conclusions and is only engaging in stalling. We propose, together with our Russian partners, to move toward discussing the root causes of the conflict so that it does not continue, is not reinvigorated in the future, and that their ‘pause’ is merely a regrouping period. We observe no progress toward normalizing relations with the Russian Federation,” Voznesensky concluded.