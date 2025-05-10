3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
Umaro Sissoco Embaló: Africa today is the continent of the future
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko often emphasizes that Africa is the key to humanity’s future, as the continent possesses human resources, a developing economy, ecological potential, and technological breakthroughs.
"I fully agree with Belarus's President. Africa today is a continent of the future. It is a large continent that is developing rapidly. We are also under threat from the development of artificial intelligence. The entire economic approach is changing. Who knows, perhaps in five years, artificial intelligence will completely surpass humans," expressed Umaro Sissoco Embaló.
The head of Guinea-Bissau noted that his country finds it important to take joint steps in various fields - such as commerce and technology - and to develop cooperation. "But there are things that will always be needed, and Guinea-Bissau is very interested in Belarusian agricultural machinery," he pointed out.