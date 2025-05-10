Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko often emphasizes that Africa is the key to humanity’s future, as the continent possesses human resources, a developing economy, ecological potential, and technological breakthroughs.

"I fully agree with Belarus's President. Africa today is a continent of the future. It is a large continent that is developing rapidly. We are also under threat from the development of artificial intelligence. The entire economic approach is changing. Who knows, perhaps in five years, artificial intelligence will completely surpass humans," expressed Umaro Sissoco Embaló.