Umaro Sissoco Embaló: Every country has the right to celebrate what it considers necessary
On May 9, 2025, the world marked 80 years since Victory Day. This is a holiday for Belarus, Russia, and the entire post-Soviet space.
In Western Europe, attitudes toward it vary. Some even say that we should not celebrate it. What does President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau think about these Western opinions?
"We try not to interfere in the affairs of other states," the Guinea-Bissau leader immediately emphasized.
According to him, his country has its own heroes, whom they honor and remember during national holidays. "We should not listen to foreign opinions. Every country has sovereignty, its own history, and the right to celebrate what it considers necessary," he stated.