On May 9, 2025, the world marked 80 years since Victory Day. This is a holiday for Belarus, Russia, and the entire post-Soviet space.

In Western Europe, attitudes toward it vary. Some even say that we should not celebrate it. What does President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau think about these Western opinions?

"We try not to interfere in the affairs of other states," the Guinea-Bissau leader immediately emphasized.