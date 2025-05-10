3.68 BYN
Umaro Sissoco Embaló: Guinea-Bissau and Belarus Have Good Relations Since Soviet Era
What might make Belarus interesting for Guinea-Bissau, and what could Guinea-Bissau offer Belarus in return for cooperation - be it economic, financial, or in other areas? President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau addressed this question in an interview.
Umaro Sissoco Embaló:
"I would like to note that we now live in a globalized world. Good relations have already been established between Belarus and Guinea-Bissau, dating back to the Soviet era. Our people studied there. Now, with this shared history, we are discussing how to revive these ties and improve the foundation for cooperation."
According to the leader of Guinea-Bissau, the organization of his visit to Belarus was agreed upon with President Alexander Lukashenko several years ago.
Belarus and Guinea-Bissau share a history of good relations. Notably, the leaders of both countries have met numerous times in Russia, often during solemn events on Victory Day. This time, the representative of the African country also participated in Victory Day celebrations and decided to take the opportunity to visit Belarus.