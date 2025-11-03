US removes Belavia Airlines from its sanctions list

The US has officially lifted sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia, removing it from the sanctions list. This follows from a document published on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), BelTA reports.

The document also states that the United States has also authorized transactions related to aircraft with tail numbers EW-001PA, EW-001PB, and EW-001PH, which were previously prohibited by sanctions provisions against Belarus.