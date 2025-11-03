3.68 BYN
US removes Belavia Airlines from its sanctions list
The US has officially lifted sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia, removing it from the sanctions list. This follows from a document published on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), BelTA reports.
The document also states that the United States has also authorized transactions related to aircraft with tail numbers EW-001PA, EW-001PB, and EW-001PH, which were previously prohibited by sanctions provisions against Belarus.
In September, the US Treasury Department authorized financial transactions with Belavia Airlines and its subsidiaries. Transactions with any legal entity in which Belavia directly or indirectly holds a stake of 50% or more were also authorized. Earlier, US Presidential Envoy John Cole announced at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the United States had lifted sanctions against Belavia.