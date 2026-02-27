The tension surrounding Iran is increasingly going beyond statements about security and nuclear issues. The struggle for influence, control over logistics routes, and the redistribution of economic flows in the region is taking center stage.

Viktor Sapryka, professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and member of the Union State Expert Club:

"The US will make every effort to gain access to the Iranian government and reduce the country's role in foreign trade and foreign economic activity. Trump's main objective when addressing the issue with Armenia and Azerbaijan (regarding corridors, approaches, and investments in these countries' transport capabilities) was to respond to Iran's capabilities."

This will first lead to higher oil prices and then, if the US achieves its goals, to establishing control over the Iranian government. According to the expert, systematic work against Iran is currently underway, affecting both the external aspects of the operation and the situation within the Islamic Republic.