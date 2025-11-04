On November 5, a meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Council took place in Moscow. On November 5, a meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries took place in Moscow. Belarus reported on the current situation on the western borders of the Union State.

As Alexander Volfovich noted, the West is not engaging in dialogue, but preparing for war. Enormous sums are being invested in defense spending. Numerous exercises are taking place near Belarusian territory. Infrastructure for military operations is being openly prepared. What Poland and Lithuania are doing on the border is a true element of hybrid warfare. And today, this is not just a problem for Belarus and Russia; this threat will affect all CIS countries.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"We recently saw UAVs flying over our territory and saw them heading toward Poland. We made a gesture and warned the Polish leadership in advance. Instead of constructively thanking us, establishing a dialogue, and objectively examining the reasons, the Poles closed the border for a week. What the Lithuanians did was close their border crossings. More than 1,500 Lithuanian trucks remained on Belarusian territory. Such actions by the Lithuanian and Polish sides are primarily a threat to stability not for Belarus, but for other states whose cargo travels from East to West."