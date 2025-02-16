Volozhin Yeshiva may become center of Judaism in Belarus

Volozhin Yeshiva could become the center of Judaism in Belarus. Chief Rabbi of the Religious Association of the Progressive Judaism Communities in the Republic of Belarus Gregory Abramovich told on the Spotlight Interview.

According to his words, at the President's meeting with representatives of religious denominations he felt it was important to designate a venue as a center of strength, a place where the state had invested. “A religious academy has been restored - a yeshiva in Volozhin, which used to be so extremely popular that students of former students of this this yeshiva geographically live from Argentina to Australia,” Abramovich said.

He emphasized that the yeshiva has been restored as a museum, so anyone can come and see the exposition. “It is open both as an exhibition and educational center, and as a place where the Sefer Torah is kept, where one can conduct lessons, pray and perform other required actions upon agreement with the museum management. And from the perspective of a spiritual power - it is a place that has given dozens of chief rabbis in many cities and countries, that has educated a series of brilliant people even statesmen. Now the exhibition dedicated to the first president of Israel - a native of Belarus is held there,” said Gregory Abramovich.

Belarus can also be proud of such centers as the Grodno Synagogue, which traces history to the 16th century. It is both a prayer center and a tourist attraction. And, absolutely, the renewed synagogue in Vitebsk.