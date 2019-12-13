What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?

Does Argentina need affordable agricultural machinery? What advantages do Belarusian productions have? Argentine entrepreneur Nicolas Pineiro spoke about this in the "Actual Interview".

"Recently, Argentina held talks with one of the companies in the Republic of Belarus that produces agricultural machinery. In our country, we need such machinery that any worker can learn how to use it, and Belarusians have a big advantage in this," he believes.

The entrepreneur notes a really interesting point - when Belarusians enter the market of foreign countries, they come with their competencies and educational services. When asked whether this service is needed in Argentina, Nicolas replied: "It is definitely needed. We especially need our own service center to provide repairs for this equipment."

Brazil buys a huge amount of Belarusian fertilizers. Agricultural machinery is also exported from Belarus. But the country has great potential, because in South America there are also such countries as Uruguay and Paraguay.