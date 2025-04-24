The National Archives of the United States released a series of documents detailing secret CIA plans, including those related to the assassination of the 35th president.

Among the intriguing revelations in these papers is the fact that the CIA supported former Nazis who poisoned cattle in Germany and added soap to powdered milk for schoolchildren, all in an effort to create a narrative of a "destitute East and a prosperous West."

Who killed Kennedy? Why was sugar poisoned? How did Americans attempt to undermine trust in the USSR through acts of sabotage? And what was confirmed by the leaked correspondence from the White House?

American authorities have declassified another batch of documents concerning the assassination of the 35th president of the United States. Approximately 80,000 pages of materials have been released, with months of study expected to uncover details. However, notable facts are already surfacing. In this most notorious American assassination, the trail increasingly leads back to the CIA. This connection emerges from a memorandum prepared by Kennedy's advisor titled "Reorganization of the CIA." The declassified documents also reveal that the CIA monitored the conspirators behind the assassination but did not take any proactive measures or coordinate with the FBI. Similar surveillance occurred with the organizers of the September 11 attacks, yet no actions were taken then either. Was this negligence or malicious intent? Experts will investigate. Among the revelations in the documents related to Kennedy's case is yet another skeleton in the CIA's closet: it was found that agency operatives had contaminated Cuban sugar intended for the Soviet Union with a toxic substance.

The declassified documents also mention the CIA's influence on elections in Peru, Greece, Italy, and Brazil. Another unexpected "leak" involved the release of correspondence among high-ranking members of the Trump administration. In a group chat on Signal discussing airstrikes against Yemeni Houthis, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic was inadvertently included. White House officials claimed no classified information was present. However, screenshots reveal that detailed information about which aircraft would be launching missiles was published just two hours before the strikes.

"If this information—specifically, the precise timing of American planes' departures to Yemen—had fallen into the wrong hands during that critical two-hour period, American pilots and other personnel could have faced greater dangers than usual," the publication noted.

As for the content, there are interesting fragments regarding Europe. Vance rightly emphasized that navigation in the Red Sea is economically more important for Europe than for the U.S. As a result, he declared that he "hated to save Europe once again," while U.S. National Security Advisor Woltz continued the topic, proposing that European nations should bear the costs associated with American strikes against the Houthis. The Pentagon chief, commenting on the scandal involving the chat of American officials, vehemently denied any discussions of plans for strikes against Yemeni Houthis. Congressman Gomez, a Democrat, asked the Director of National Intelligence and the head of the CIA whether the Defense Secretary had been drinking while engaging in the controversial chat.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated that the presence of a journalist in the chat "had no effect" on the outcome of the operation, asserting that the strikes against Yemen were "absolutely successful." It would be interesting to see the reactions of Musk, Woltz, and Hegseth at that moment, as they argued that the whole affair was a hoax.