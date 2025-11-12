news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/699b802b-6ef7-4bc8-ba2b-8198a99d72dc/conversions/1c4567b5-128e-4e9e-a682-e5e378241c0f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/699b802b-6ef7-4bc8-ba2b-8198a99d72dc/conversions/1c4567b5-128e-4e9e-a682-e5e378241c0f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/699b802b-6ef7-4bc8-ba2b-8198a99d72dc/conversions/1c4567b5-128e-4e9e-a682-e5e378241c0f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/699b802b-6ef7-4bc8-ba2b-8198a99d72dc/conversions/1c4567b5-128e-4e9e-a682-e5e378241c0f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The world is seeing the public rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials claiming to be trying to distance themselves from the Ukrainian conflict. But, on the other hand, it's clear to everyone that they're pursuing a completely different policy through soft power.

Ukrainian publicist, Doctor of Political Science Aleksandr Semchenko answered how to address this and how it should be perceived in the Spotlight Interview.

Semchenko admitted that he always draws an analogy with the Native American Wars that raged in North America from the 17th to the 19th centuries. "There were clashes between whites and Native Americans, but more often than not, these were clashes between Native Americans and other Native Americans. The whites would alternately arm one side or the other, then explain to everyone in turn, as is happening in Ukraine now, that the Ukrainians dug the Black Sea, and the Russians always oppressed them," the Ukrainian journalist noted.

Ultimately, the powerful Mohican tribe reached the point where the last of the Mohicans remained, but, admittedly, after them came the Hurons and others. Now everyone understands who owns the North American region. "Yes, Indians are present in place names, in the names of cars, helicopters, and even in the ghettos they call reservations. To them, we—Belarusians, Russians, Ukrainians—are the Indians, compared to other Indians. Now the bet is on an Indian tribe called the Ukrainians, which they will arm and continue to arm. That is, they will support it so that it will destroy as many other Indians as possible, while at the same time they themselves will be destroyed," the political scientist explained.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d704666-9e1e-4c6c-9eaa-338a649ae5e7/conversions/9fca15e0-1c99-4d1d-b25e-bf61b8842989-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d704666-9e1e-4c6c-9eaa-338a649ae5e7/conversions/9fca15e0-1c99-4d1d-b25e-bf61b8842989-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d704666-9e1e-4c6c-9eaa-338a649ae5e7/conversions/9fca15e0-1c99-4d1d-b25e-bf61b8842989-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d704666-9e1e-4c6c-9eaa-338a649ae5e7/conversions/9fca15e0-1c99-4d1d-b25e-bf61b8842989-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

He expressed confidence that American and British headquarters are equally pleased with both the losses of the Russian army and the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Incidentally, significant Ukrainian losses are currently being observed in Krasnoarmeysk (Vladimir Zelensky calls it Pokrovsk), Dimitrov (Myrnohrad), Kupyansk, Vovchansk, Krasny Liman, and Kostyantynivka. "Note that they never provide Zelensky, even when he launched a counteroffensive in 2023, with enough weapons to achieve decisive success. And that's because they don't need decisive success. They need a constant balance that is maintained somewhere, because in such a situation, both sides suffer the maximum losses," explained Aleksandr Semchenko.