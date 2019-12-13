3.36 RUB
3.50 USD
3.60 EUR
EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
Why does Zelensky want to invade Belarus?
In his recent interview Zelensky mentioned the Republic of Belarus. And before that, in his New Year's address, he tried to tie Belarus to his agenda. What is the purpose of this?
Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus, shared his opinion.
Zelensky's New Year's greeting was aimed at showing the world that Ukrainians do not eat the bread given to them by America and the West for nothing. They provide the AFU, give them the opportunity to fight, so Ukraine needs to show something.
According to the deputy chief, in the interview, Zelensky did not fail to interfere the internal affairs of other states, in particular, Georgia and Belarus. “This all speaks only about what has been stated repeatedly - about possible interference not only in the internal affairs, but also an attempt to destabilize the situation inside Belarus,” he stressed. Andrei Bogadel notes that the situation remains tense on the southern borders of the Republic of Belarus.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko visits Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All