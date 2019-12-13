EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Why does Zelensky want to invade Belarus?

In his recent interview Zelensky mentioned the Republic of Belarus. And before that, in his New Year's address, he tried to tie Belarus to his agenda. What is the purpose of this?

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus, shared his opinion.

Zelensky's New Year's greeting was aimed at showing the world that Ukrainians do not eat the bread given to them by America and the West for nothing. They provide the AFU, give them the opportunity to fight, so Ukraine needs to show something.
Andrei Bogodel

According to the deputy chief, in the interview, Zelensky did not fail to interfere the internal affairs of other states, in particular, Georgia and Belarus. “This all speaks only about what has been stated repeatedly - about possible interference not only in the internal affairs, but also an attempt to destabilize the situation inside Belarus,” he stressed. Andrei Bogadel notes that the situation remains tense on the southern borders of the Republic of Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All