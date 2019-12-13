Why does Zelensky want to invade Belarus?

In his recent interview Zelensky mentioned the Republic of Belarus. And before that, in his New Year's address, he tried to tie Belarus to his agenda. What is the purpose of this?

Zelensky's New Year's greeting was aimed at showing the world that Ukrainians do not eat the bread given to them by America and the West for nothing. They provide the AFU, give them the opportunity to fight, so Ukraine needs to show something.

According to the deputy chief, in the interview, Zelensky did not fail to interfere the internal affairs of other states, in particular, Georgia and Belarus. “This all speaks only about what has been stated repeatedly - about possible interference not only in the internal affairs, but also an attempt to destabilize the situation inside Belarus,” he stressed. Andrei Bogadel notes that the situation remains tense on the southern borders of the Republic of Belarus.