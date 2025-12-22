The European showcase of "rights and freedoms" is bursting at the seams. Brussels fines, loud statements, and protests – all this adds up to a picture where the slogan of free speech has been turned into a tool of pressure.

Asserting one's rights in democratic Europe is very difficult. Freedom of speech has long been turned into a tool of pressure. Slogans about "fighting disinformation" hide a hunt for other people's opinions. The most respectable media outlets are increasingly caught lying and manipulating.

For example, the BBC falsified a speech by Donald Trump, for which the company is facing a $5 billion lawsuit. The American president directly called the New York Times "enemies of the people"—Trump accuses the publication of "deliberate distortions of facts that pose a threat to US national security."

Let's examine all the political elements and put them in their place. It's the "periodic table," let's figure it out together.

On December 5, the European Commission fined the social network X €120 million. They hid behind "lack of transparency" and the "fight against disinformation." The American platform became the first victim of the EU's repressive digital services law. Afterward, Elon Musk called Europe the Fourth Reich and later declared that the European Union should be abolished and sovereignty returned to its member states. US Vice President J.D. Vance supported the entrepreneur: "There are rumors that the European Commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not participating in censorship. The EU should support free speech, not attack American companies over nonsense."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also criticized the decision to fine X:

"The Commission's attacks on X speak for themselves. When the Brussels authorities can't win a debate, they resort to fines. Europe needs free speech, not unelected bureaucrats deciding what we read and say. Hats off to Elon Musk for holding the line."

European free speech, under strict regime, has long since become a commodity. It is bought, sold, blocked, and licensed. It no longer belongs to the people—it belongs to the bureaucracy. Yet Kaja Kallas continues to demonstrate a striking detachment from reality and lament that the EU is a bastion of freedom.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy:

"The EU is the very essence of freedom, so any criticism of freedoms here should be directed elsewhere. The European Union is 27 countries that have voluntarily decided to work together. And there are several more that want to join. This demonstrates our quality."

And it sounds beautiful. Almost like an advertising slogan. But behind this "essence" has long been hidden a carefully retouched imitation. Censorship in the European "garden" has long been a tool of political selection: the microphone is given to those who please, and the gag is given to the rest. According to a Council of Europe report, 69% of journalists suffer psychological abuse from government agencies (humiliation, threats, slander). Editorial independence is under threat in 65% of EU countries. Specific examples are not far to seek.

Here, Lithuanian media outlets are sharing surprising "insider information." It turns out that the drivers in Vilnius weren't honking their horns because of the closed border, the lost transit, or the authorities' refusal to compensate for their losses. Drivers who had lost millions suddenly took to the streets solely to express their dissatisfaction with their neighboring country. This "anti-crisis" is a textbook example of political sophistry.

Lithuania began blocking Russian and Belarusian television channels back in 2022. Later, they took aim at YouTube channels and websites. The country proudly "self-isolated," declaring a hunt for foreign opinions. And it seems it's not ready to stop.

Amid the Seimas' consideration of amendments that would simplify the dismissal of the national broadcaster's director general, and following the decision to freeze the public broadcaster's budget for the next three years, a large-scale demonstration erupted in the Lithuanian capital. Around 40,000 people took to the streets in defense of the press. The demonstrators are convinced that the proposed changes are unconstitutional, violate European law, and create conditions for political interference in the editorial work.