"In its memorandum, which it presented to the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, Russia proposed creating several working groups on political issues, territorial military matters, that is, discussing at a working level what could be the subject of a future peace agreement. But Ukraine has completely ignored these proposals. Zelensky understands that if he ends the war, they will stop allocating him money. No one allocated money to Yugoslavia after everything there was bombed and destroyed. No one is thinking about rebuilding Ukraine, just as they didn't think about rebuilding Afghanistan, Iraq, and so on. Therefore, for Zelensky, this is the only way to retain power."