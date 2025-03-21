Five hours ago, it was reported that attempts at color revolutions are taking place in various parts of the world, with Serbia being one notable example. The country, known for its own history of political upheaval, is now witnessing crowds in the streets once again. Analyst Anatoly Boyashov from the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies shared his insights on whether Serbians will withstand these pressures.

"I view everything happening as an attempt at a color revolution, and in my opinion, it's unfolding in a non-classical scenario. Instead of the traditional division between pro-Western and pro-Russian political forces, the focus is now on provoking the patriotic segment of Serbian society by playing on socio-economic issues," the analyst explained. "What most clearly indicates these color revolution attempts are the provocations during maximum mobilization on March 15. There were large-scale protests accompanied by deliveries of Molotov cocktails, attempts to drive vehicles into crowds, and calls for the radicalization of protests, which, by the way, did not take effect."

Boyashov is confident that people in Serbia are well aware of the scenarios being prepared against their country.

"For a long time, there have been ongoing protests in the Balkans, especially active since 2020-2021. These protests have had a socio-economic dimension, including those against resource extraction in favor of Western corporations. They were also responses to the West's sanctioning pressure on Serbia," the expert noted.

Thus, the society has been sufficiently agitated, but the protests have started to decline.

Serbians understand what is being attempted in their country. Boyashov reminded that Yugoslavia was once dissolved through similar means. He pointed out that the bombings of Yugoslavia and the incitement of social groups along ethnic lines are both well remembered by the Serbs. This historical context is why initial attempts to portray the current Serbian authorities as vulnerable to external interference have not succeeded.