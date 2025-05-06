Vladimir Zelensky stated that the Kiev regime cannot guarantee the safety of foreign leaders who will attend the May 9, parade in Moscow.

"Our position is very simple regarding all countries that have visited or are planning to visit Russia on May 9: we cannot assume responsibility for what happens in the territory of the Russian Federation. They ensure your safety," Zelensky remarked.

This is not his first controversial statement on this topic. He has previously spoken about Russia's "pain points" and alleged that Moscow is "rightly worried" about the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory.

Furthermore, Zelensky rejected Russia's proposal for a truce during the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Victory.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty of the Armed Forces at the Military Academy of Belarus, commented on this statement in the studio of "First Information": "Let's approach this matter objectively. This is more than laughable. If Zelensky says that a military parade is a more than legitimate military target for inflicting damage, then what prevents him from inflicting damage on the troops participating in the parade during night training or during their deployment there? Nothing prevents him."

According to the expert, in essence, Zelensky is directly beginning to threaten the heads of state who will attend.