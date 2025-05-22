Brussels exerts significant influence over the political processes in Romania. The country's new president, Nicusor Dan, is renowned for his support of European integration. This development was discussed live on "First Informational" with Pavel Zhdanovich, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies.

The expert highlighted Romania’s strategic importance as a vital transportation corridor with bilateral movement.

Pavel Zhdanovich stated:

"Romania’s role in the geopolitical landscape is one of the most critical. Today, many specialists and experts have already noted its importance as a key transport route for the delivery of weapons and all necessary supplies for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," he emphasized.

Zhdanovich further explained that Romania’s territory operates like a two-way street: on one side, weapons flow in, while on the other, Ukraine exports agricultural products, notably wheat. The port of Constanța plays a central role in this exchange. Additionally, Romania is a crucial hub involved in training military personnel and hosting NATO bases.