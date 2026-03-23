24 March - World Tuberculosis Day

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24 March is World Tuberculosis Day. Tuberculosis remains one of the most common infections worldwide. More than 10 million people are diagnosed with the disease annually. In Belarus, the incidence rate is gradually declining. Over the past 10 years, the rate has decreased almost threefold: from 34 to approximately 13 cases per 100,000 people. Moreover, the disease is more often diagnosed in rural areas.

Elena Krotkova, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pulmonology and Phthisiology and Chief Phthisiologist of the Belarusian Ministry of Health:

"Of course, we have situations; there are people, risk groups, who are significantly more likely to develop tuberculosis. And these risk groups have not changed in 2025: people with chronic respiratory diseases; people who lead an unhealthy lifestyle and suffer from various psychoactive substance addictions; people who are poorly nourished and have no fixed abode; people receiving complex therapy with various medications, including for cancer and hemodialysis—in other words, anyone with a weakened immune system."

Modern technologies have significantly changed approaches to tuberculosis treatment. Molecular genetic diagnostics are used in Belarus, allowing for the rapid detection of infection and drug resistance.

Importantly, the treatment is tailored individually, using new medications and shorter treatment regimens. And in the near future, artificial intelligence will assist doctors – a pilot project is starting in Minsk and will then be expanded to other regions.