25 Years Online: Belteleradiocompany's Official Website Celebrates Its Anniversary

April 1 marks a quarter of a century since Belteleradiocompany first ventured into the World Wide Web.

On April 1, 2000, Belarus's leading media holding launched its website, tvr.by, which became a hub for news and thematic projects produced by the company.

Since 2011, users have been able to follow live broadcasts of television and radio programming. The website united four television channels (Belarus 1, Belarus 2, Belarus 24, NTV-Belarus) along with five radio stations (the First National Channel, "Culture" Channel, "Belarus" Radio, "Stolitsa," and "Radius FM").

The media portal has served as one of the largest sources of information about life in Belarus and beyond, accessible from any corner of the globe.

In 2024, a major rebranding was undertaken, and on September 18, Belteleradiocompany unveiled a completely new platform: News.by. This modern website boasts enhanced capabilities while retaining the best features that users cherished about tvr.by.

As it was 25 years ago, we continue to provide our users with unbiased information sourced exclusively from verified channels, dispelling myths, and boldly speaking the truth.

Today, the NEWS.BY website allows live online viewing of six television channels ("First News Channel, Belarus 1, Belarus 2, Belarus 3, Belarus 24, NTV-Belarus) and listening to five radio stations. Users can read the latest news and explore films and special projects produced by journalists from the First Information Channel and Belarus 1.

The site operates in three language versions: Russian, Belarusian, and English. In addition to the CIS countries, our readership extends to China, the USA, and several European nations.