400 thousand visitors of Expo "My Belarus" - what brought such excitement around?

Фото: belta.by

The exhibition "My Belarus" sparked a great interest. In a month it was visited by more than 400 thousand people.

What does such a widespread response mean? Victoria Agafonova, Deputy Director for Exhibition Activities at the BelExpo National Exhibition Center, told us in the Spotlight Interview what foreigners felt about the exhibition.

Victoria Agafonova:

"Such a response shows that the organizers of the exhibition "My Belarus" managed to tell about the country at a single event. And they managed to do this through clear and modern communication channels, comprehensible, including for young people."

She also noted that at the exhibition they created a special soulful ambience, so there were many happy children's eyes and positive feedback from the adults. Speaking of which, at the location "With all my heart with Belarus" the visitors left more than 11 thousand wishes and reviews.

The exhibition was visited by many foreigners. First of all, these were guests from the Russian Federation, who traditionally choose hospitable Belarus to spend their New Year holidays.