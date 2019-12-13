3.39 RUB
90% of Orphans in Belarus Raised in Foster Families
Foster children in Belarus find care and support, becoming part of a large and friendly family. They find what they did not get to feel from their own parents.
Family is an anchor for every person. Thanks to state policy, more and more children in our country, left without parental care, are once again finding the warmth of a home. Specialists overseeing this issue are constantly searching for solutions to such problems, and they are found. Today, 90% of orphans are raised in foster families. Over 15 years, this figure has quadrupled. Boarding institutions are gradually becoming a thing of the past.
Tatiana Belevich, Director of the National Adoption Center: "In the Republic of Belarus, services aimed at family-based placement of children are well-developed. Today, we have more than 280 family-type children's homes, where about 1,500 children are raised. There are also a certain number of foster families."
