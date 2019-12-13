90% of Orphans in Belarus Raised in Foster Families

Foster children in Belarus find care and support, becoming part of a large and friendly family. They find what they did not get to feel from their own parents.

Family is an anchor for every person. Thanks to state policy, more and more children in our country, left without parental care, are once again finding the warmth of a home. Specialists overseeing this issue are constantly searching for solutions to such problems, and they are found. Today, 90% of orphans are raised in foster families. Over 15 years, this figure has quadrupled. Boarding institutions are gradually becoming a thing of the past.