In the abyss of global tensions in the modern world, Belarus, one of the few, has shown restraint and has taken initiatives to settle these tensions.

"The Republic of Belarus, as we see, is a country that restrains the parties to the conflicts. If it were not for Belarus, then, probably, the hostilities that are taking place in Ukraine, all the unpleasant situations would have spilled over further. We keep demonstrating that we are ready to repel attacks, but at the same time we have never been the initiator of the offensive," said analyst Yulia Abukhovich.

The Republic of Belarus has been accused many times of complicity with the "aggressor", nevertheless the country keeps the status of a neutral state very clearly. As Yulia Abukhovich noted, the Belarusian authorities understand like no one else what war, losses, lack of peace and stability mean.

"Belarus acts as a peacemaker, not in word, but in deed. Our country offers all sorts of initiatives to resolve conflicts, such as the Minsk agreements, where Belarus acted as a negotiating platform. People still remember these agreements as a missed chance that could have ended all these ugly conflicts," emphasized Yulia Abukhovich.

Belarus is one of the first countries to advocate multipolarity; it wants to prove that there are no hegemons that can dictate conditions and rules. Everyone can develop progressively. Each state has its own advantages and achievements, only together we will be able to achieve harmony.

"We are demonstrating the world that countries can negotiate if there is political will and real proposals and leaders who wish to do so. Unfortunately, today the European Union does not think about consolidation, does not think about a common policy. Everyone protects their own interests," Yuliya Abukhovich explained.