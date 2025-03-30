Aging Rate Calculator: Belarusian Scientists Unveil New AI Developments

Just two hours ago, Belarusian scientists announced their latest innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, bringing forth an interactive calculator designed to assess the physical development and nutritional needs of children, along with a wound-healing remedy that boasts both antibacterial and analgesic properties. This revelation came from Oleg Kuznetsov, the director of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds at the National Academy of Sciences. According to a report by BELTA, the researchers have recently completed a cycle of work and established a production site for the creation of proprietary products.

Elaborating on their advancements, Kuznetsov stated, “We are actively creating and researching new therapeutic combinations of vitamins and amino acids aimed at preventing stress-induced damage, cardiovascular conditions, malignant growths, radiation injuries, and mitigating alcohol intoxication during withdrawal syndrome, as well as stimulating the immune system.”

The institute is also making strides in the realm of artificial intelligence systems. Over the past two years, they have launched two software complexes: the "Interactive Calculator for Children’s Physical Development and Nutrition" and the "Biological Age and Aging Rate Calculator." Currently, they are developing a new software product designed to assess the risk of developing various diseases.

The institute's vigorous scientific exploration in clinical pharmacology has led to the creation of an innovative wound-healing agent with analgesic and antiseptic effects. “This product is suitable for use in healthcare, cosmetics, and domestic needs. Its primary advantages include pain relief, prevention of bacterial complications, and regeneration.

The formulation contains no scarce or environmentally hazardous components and is a product of import substitution. The antiseptic ingredients it contains exhibit a broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity against both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, viruses, and fungi, effectively preventing bacterial infections of the skin for up to 72 hours,” Kuznetsov added.

Many of the institute's innovative studies have responded to the global challenges of our time, including the COVID-19 pandemic and infectious diseases caused by influenza viruses. To address these issues, the institute's staff developed a diagnostic test system based on immunochromatographic analysis to qualitatively detect the antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as influenza viruses A and B. This test system is intended for use in medical facilities, research organizations, and for personal monitoring.