Alexandria Gathers Friends - Festival is scheduled for July 5

The organizing committee discussed the organization of the holiday and its scenario. This year, the goal is to preserve the traditions, while organically introducing new approaches, technologies and creative program. Each region of Belarus will be represented at the festival. The guests of the festival will be familiarized with both enterprises, cultural and culinary traditions of the regions.

"The festival enjoys well-deserved love not only from Belarusians but also from citizens of neighboring states. It has its own traditions, its special friendly vibe. It very organically blends traditions, history and modern achievements of Belarus, unites people of different ages. This year our task is to go more creative. To preserve the best of this festival, this friendly, warm atmosphere, but at the same time to organically incorporate some new things, modern technologies, so that people of all ages could find something interesting for themselves. To give all regions an opportunity to showcase their traditions and their achievements. I hope that we will please the audiences with new creative programs, locations, interactive platforms to make the festival not only traditional, but also forever young," Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Karanik said.