Almost 29 thousand Ukrainians enter Belarus since early 2025
Almost 29 thousand citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Belarus since early 2025. This was reported by BelTA with reference to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.
Since the beginning of 2025, 28,786 citizens of Ukraine have entered our country: through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border - 16, transit through Poland - 22,869, through Lithuania - 5,561, through Latvia - 340.
A total of 396,149 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Belarus from the Ukrainian territory since February 24, 2022: through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border - 16,002, transit through Poland - 296,418, through Lithuania - 75,856, through Latvia - 7,873.