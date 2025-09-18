3.64 BYN
Almost 35,000 Foreign Students Studying at Belarusian Universities
Belarusian universities are becoming increasingly popular among foreign students. Citizens of China, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan come to study in Belarus. The geography of these countries is vast.
Belarus continues to expand its export of educational services. The number of international students in the country grows annually. Currently, approximately 35,000 foreign citizens from over 100 countries are studying at our universities. This number increased by 5,000 in 2024. High-quality educational services, safety and a friendly local population make Belarus attractive.
Interest in international exchange of academic programs is also rapidly growing in our country. Students are offered short-term educational seminars, summer and winter schools, internships, and lecture courses at universities. Interuniversity ties in the areas of professional development, retraining, and internships are also developing. Approximately 100 internships and 80 professional development programs are offered annually in various fields.