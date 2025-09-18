Almost 35,000 Foreign Students Studying at Belarusian Universities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/845d4cb2-3f72-4ce9-bd34-22c7d617d834/conversions/cf85fe3b-6cc1-49d5-a3b3-fccdae710b14-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/845d4cb2-3f72-4ce9-bd34-22c7d617d834/conversions/cf85fe3b-6cc1-49d5-a3b3-fccdae710b14-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/845d4cb2-3f72-4ce9-bd34-22c7d617d834/conversions/cf85fe3b-6cc1-49d5-a3b3-fccdae710b14-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/845d4cb2-3f72-4ce9-bd34-22c7d617d834/conversions/cf85fe3b-6cc1-49d5-a3b3-fccdae710b14-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian universities are becoming increasingly popular among foreign students. Citizens of China, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan come to study in Belarus. The geography of these countries is vast.

Belarus continues to expand its export of educational services. The number of international students in the country grows annually. Currently, approximately 35,000 foreign citizens from over 100 countries are studying at our universities. This number increased by 5,000 in 2024. High-quality educational services, safety and a friendly local population make Belarus attractive.