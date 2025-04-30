Despite the U.S. assurances that in the coming week serious progress in the negotiation process in the format “West - Russia - Ukraine” is possible, most likely, we will not see any positive result in the near future. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts Andrei Klintsevich.

Andrei Klintsevich, head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts (Russia):

“For the US president, the main task now, in the so-called first “100 days of Trump”, is to stop hostilities, to put them at the negotiating table, that is, to show the result: 'I promised to put them at the negotiating table, I did it'.” He is not interested in what conditions and how it will happen.”

Zelensky and his handlers in the form of Macron and Starmer understand Trump's position and are maneuvering, trying to bring him into the corridor of their expectations. They're saying, “Do you want negotiations? Do you want us to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russians? Then we have two conditions.”