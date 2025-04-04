International assistance to Kiev is gradually dwindling, and the loyalty of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to Zelensky is increasingly in question. The United States, represented by Trump, demands elections that imply a change of leadership rather than merely reaffirming ratings. The UK appears to have found a potential replacement and is preparing General Zaluzhny, who is becoming an increasingly prominent media figure.

Media speculations abound regarding whether Zelensky will follow in the footsteps of Gaddafi or Hussein. Ukrainian political analysts and deputies assert that leaving the presidential office poses risks not only to Zelensky's political career but also to his physical well-being.

Recently, there have been increasing assertions that presidential elections will indeed take place in Ukraine soon—reportedly a matter of three to four months. The Economist, citing unnamed sources, suggests that Zelensky has instructed his team to prepare. However, this information was later denied by Zelensky's office. Yet, the saying goes: "where there's smoke, there's fire." Insider channels hint that the strategy is to hold elections quickly, nominating Zelensky but doing so unexpectedly to catch everyone off guard. This is about demonstrating his viability and societal support to the Trump administration, despite all signals from Washington suggesting otherwise. It is a matter of life — both political and physical — for the entire "Zelensky team".

Alexander Mercouris, Analyst (UK):

"The Americans no longer want him. Because when the Americans speak of elections, they actually mean it is time for Zelensky to go."

The people of Ukraine are not just prepared for elections; they desire them, having been deprived of this right. According to a March survey by "Sociis," 65.3% of Ukrainian citizens support holding elections.

Let’s recall how the Zelensky phenomenon emerged in 2019. Undoubtedly, Americans and Europeans facilitated his rise. It was an excellent public relations move by his political technologists. However, Ukrainians were ready and rallied behind Zelensky. A comedian, a man of the arts, he proclaimed, “I will entertain you.” He was the complete antithesis of Poroshenko. This contrast was precisely what the tired populace sought, a nation weary of civil strife in the southeast. Ukrainians did not want war; they wanted its end, choosing the jovial jester who smiled at them from their screens.

Vladimir Oleynik, Member of the "Other Ukraine" Public Movement, Former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

"Most people are already tired of this war. They do not want Ukraine to be a testing ground. They do not want the land and resources sold to foreigners. They do not want Ukrainians to die for no clear reason. We should live, not perish over what is surrendered to strangers. In this case, if Zelensky conducts elections under these circumstances, what difference does it make whether it’s Zelensky or Zaluzhny?"

The UK is putting its bets on Zaluzhny. The U.S. wants to see Zelensky removed, preferring to buy time. Perhaps after five years, elections in the U.S. will return the Democrats to power. But how to delay when the military is already dissatisfied with Zelensky, and this discontent is growing?

The former commander of the armed forces, dispatched to London as a diplomat, emerges as a key candidate backed by the British for the future presidential elections in Ukraine. He is being fashioned into an image of a "realist"—a military figure with experience and support from the army, supposedly capable of preventing the country's total collapse. There are serious stakes involved.

Amid lost trust in Zelensky, who is questioned in both Kiev and Washington, Zaluzhny is stepping into the political fray. His resurgence in the political narrative is not coincidental but part of a planned campaign. Control over Ukraine is being redistributed between London and Washington. In this scenario, Zelensky will have no place—he will be blamed for all failures, misappropriated funds, and chaotic mobilization. When the script was written in 2019 for Ukraine with Zelensky in the leading role, he likely wasn’t shown the final pages. Now, Trump has emerged as an auditor, ready to scrutinize every name and sum ever received, both in Ukraine and the U.S.

Alexander Mercouris, Analyst (UK):

"Where did all the money go? It’s quite simple: part was siphoned off, and part returned to the United States, where various individuals became very wealthy. Certainly, many affluent figures also emerged in Ukraine, including within the government and various agencies. If a proper audit is conducted, everything will be revealed — it will create an incredible scandal."

As for Zelensky’s allies in Ukraine, whom will they choose: themselves or Zelensky?

Yuri Romanov, Political Scientist:

"There are 250 individuals in the lists who have embezzled billions of dollars. What choice do you think they will make? The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury was bringing not only drafts of raw material deals but also data from crypto wallets, where our fools packed away money in hopes of ‘deposit secrets.' There may indeed be secrets, but not for the FBI."

Looking ahead, the political scientist suggests Zelensky faces two alternatives: the “Yanukovych path” or a less favorable option—the fate of Salvador Allende. This refers to the deposed Chilean president who became a martyr. The possibility of Zelensky's physical elimination has also been brought up by Ukrainian MP Bezyulaya.

Mariana Bezyulaya, Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

"All these movements aim to place a convenient individual in the presidential seat who will return Ukraine to vassal status and not resist. A Ukraine divided between the U.S. and Russia… I don’t rule out that they will attempt to eliminate Zelensky physically."

Vladimir Oleynik, Member of the "Other Ukraine" Public Movement, Former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

"But when thousands return from the front… Do you think they won’t confront Zelensky? ‘Where did you send us, and where are our funds?’ Let’s not forget about them; they will find Zelensky even if he hides underground. Individuals such as Kolomoisky won’t forgive him. He genuinely made him president and now sits in prison while losing everything. It could also be Poroshenko or Boholyubov. They will find him—without a trial or investigation. There’s a scenario where Zelensky might save himself, but only if he negotiates with Musk to send him to Mars as the first human being."