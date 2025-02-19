Recently, negotiations between Russia and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia. Not long ago, such a development, given the rhetoric of the previous occupant of the White House, seemed virtually impossible. The outcomes of the meeting, as well as Europe's reactionwere commented upon by analyst Olga Lazorkina from the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies.

She highlighted three main points.

"First and foremost, we see American assertiveness and a very high level of dynamism, which conceals a myriad of complexities, so we should not indulge in illusions or lofty hopes," asserts Olga Lazorkina.

"Secondly, a positive aspect is the prudent restraint regarding the substantive content of the discussions. Both the American and Russian sides are refraining from delving too deeply into the topics at hand, which is very important. Otherwise, we would dissect into molecules what has yet to be accomplished, potentially causing damage."

The third positive point, according to the analyst, is the narrow circle of participants.

"The fact that Europe was excluded from this meeting is a wise decision. Otherwise, we might have witnessed yet another gathering in Paris. This is not a meeting where decisions are made; it is merely chatter that blurs the issues and hinders progress," believes Olga Lazorkina.

Europe reacted strongly to the very notion of these negotiations, which had not yet occurred at the time. Under the leadership of President Macron, Europeans convened in Paris for their own "mini-summit," engaging in discussions that stirred the air somewhat.

Following the meeting in Riyadh, it is premature to expect any sudden developments in the diplomatic realm, according to the analyst. However, it is noteworthy that there appears to be a shift: relations are moving from a state of stagnation toward a gradual improvement.

Olga Lazorkina is confident that a shift is indeed taking place. The Americans are clearly demonstrating that the steps taken carry practical weight. While swift decisions towards peace and immediate agreement signing are not feasible, what matters today?