"Back to back": 38 children from Donbass undergo recuperation in Belarus

Belaya Rus party continues the realization of the humanitarian project "Back to back". Right now 38 children from the DNR are recuperating in our country.

Here the children are surrounded by warmth and care. Many of them are orphans, living in orphanages and boarding schools. Staying in Belarus will be a time of joy and happiness for them, the leader of Belaya Rus, Deputy of the House of Representatives Oleg Romanov is sure of it.