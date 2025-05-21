Belarus Celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

Belarus observes the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, 2025 under the motto "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development."

This day underscores one of Belarus’s key priorities in its environmental policy. Rare species of animals are protected not only through various strategies but also through inclusion in the Red Book. Notably, the list has been updated to include new species of animals and plants, with over 500 species currently under protection. Special attention is given to combating invasive plant species that threaten Belarus’s flora and fauna.

Tatiana Zheleznyova, Head of the Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus, stated:

"Currently, national legislation regarding the management of plant and animal objects defines lists of invasive species and establishes bans on their introduction, including the release, relocation, breeding, and containment of invasive alien animal species, as well as the introduction and acclimatization of invasive plants. Methods of control have been developed based on practical experience. Restrictions on the harvest of invasive animal species have been lifted. Educational work is actively underway."