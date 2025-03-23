Belarus Conducts Cardioneuroablation Surgery for Adults for the First Time

For the first time in Belarus, adult patients have undergone cardioneuroablation surgery. This innovative procedure will simplify the management of heart regulatory disorders and may serve as an effective alternative to implanting a pacemaker.

Surgeons perform this operation by cauterizing specific areas of nerve tissue responsible for heart function, thereby regulating the activity of this vital organ. To date, two Belarusian patients have received this treatment.

Denis Pilant, an interventional radiologist at the 2nd City Clinical Hospital of Minsk, commented: “We successfully completed the operations and achieved our objectives. We will monitor the patients moving forward, but the preliminary examinations indicate good results. These are minimally invasive procedures that do not require prolonged hospital stays. Essentially, the patient can be discharged as early as the day following the operation, provided there are no other medical reasons for their continued stay.”

Alexander Astreyko, Deputy Chief Physician of the 2nd City Clinical Hospital of Minsk, added: “The preparatory phase for the final part of the operation began around the start of the year. During this time, suitable candidates were selected, undergoing a thorough diagnostic assessment based on exclusion criteria. Regarding the physical activities or limitations planned for these patients after the procedure, it is important to note that all the basic needs of everyday life are fully compatible with the patients’ conditions following this intervention.”